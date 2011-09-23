* Cordance accused Amazon of infringing three patents
* Amazon also has patent for one-click ordering
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Online retail giant
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) won another round in the patent fight
over its "one-click" purchasing system as an appeals court
ruled on Friday that it did not infringe technology patented by
Cordance Corp.
A lower court jury found that Amazon did not infringe two
Cordance patents and that a third was invalid. But the judge in
that court, the U.S. District Court for the District of
Delaware, overturned the finding of invalidity.
Both sides appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit, which ruled that Amazon was innocent of
infringement.
The appeals court ruled that Amazon did not infringe two of
the Cordance patents and that portions of the third were
invalid.
Neither company could immediately be reached for comment.
Amazon also has a patent for its one-click ordering
system.
The case is number 2010-1502, -1545 at the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The appeal is from the U.S.
District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 06-CV-0491.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by John Wallace)