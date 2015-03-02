SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Less than three months
after U.S. and Cuban officials agreed to restore diplomatic
ties, Amazon.com Inc appears to be laying the
groundwork to ship packages to Cuba.
A "ship to Cuba" button was seen on Monday on Amazon's
website by Reuters correspondents in Havana. But the option does
not appear to work and reporters got an error message when they
tried to order an item and ship it to Cuba.
"Due to export controls and economic sanctions laws and
regulations, we are unable to process transactions from your
current location," Amazon said in the message.
There was no such option available on Amazon's site in a
U.S.-based search from San Francisco.
It is unclear how quickly Amazon, the largest U.S. online
retailer, could start shipping items to Cuba. Amazon did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
But logistics experts said the appearance of the option
suggested the company was working on it.
"It probably does mean they are testing," said Rob Howard,
chief executive officer of San Francisco-based logistics firm
Grand Junction. Amazon often launches new services without much
fanfare, preferring to first work out the kinks with a small
pool of eligible users, he said.
U.S. and Cuban officials have held two rounds of talks
following the Dec. 17 announcement that they would work toward
restoring diplomatic ties severed more than 50 years ago. Cuba
has also signaled its readiness for faster progress.
Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has family ties to Cuba.
His adoptive father Miguel Bezos was born there and came to the
United States at the age of 15.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in San Francisco and Daniel
Trotta in Havana, Cuba; Editing by Dan Grebler)