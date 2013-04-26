PRAGUE, April 26 Amazon.com Inc plans to build a 100,000-sqm logistics centre in the Czech Republic, daily E15 reported, citing several unnamed sources familiar with the company's plans.

It said the U.S. online seller picked the Czech Republic over neighbouring Poland.

The shipping site should create at least 1,000 new jobs in the central European country and Amazon had plans to launch its operation by the autumn, the paper also said.

Amazon was not immediately available to comment.