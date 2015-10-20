Oct 20 Amazon.com Inc said it is creating 100,000 seasonal jobs across its network of fulfillment and sortation centers in the United States to meet increased customer demand during the holiday season.

Amazon has hired more than 25,000 full-time employees since August to prepare for the 2015 holiday season, the company said in a statement.

"Following last year's holiday season, tens of thousands of seasonal employees found regular, full-time roles with Amazon," said Mike Roth, Amazon's vice president of North America operations.

The company had created 80,000 seasonal jobs last holiday season.

Amazon has more than 90,000 full-time employees across its more than 50 fulfillment and 20 sortation centers in the United States.