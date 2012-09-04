Sept 4 Amazon Inc and Epix announced a
multi-year licensing agreement in the U.S. ramping up the online
retailer's Prime Instant Video movie library as Amazon is
expected to launch a new version of its Kindle tablet this week.
The deal, announced on Tuesday, will mean that Prime Instant
Video subscribers can have access to movies from Epix studio
partners - Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures,
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
The agreement doubles the number of titles available to over
25,000 movies. Prime Instant Video allows members access to
movies and television episodes via instant streaming.