Sept 4 Amazon Inc and Epix announced a multi-year licensing agreement in the U.S. ramping up the online retailer's Prime Instant Video movie library as Amazon is expected to launch a new version of its Kindle tablet this week.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, will mean that Prime Instant Video subscribers can have access to movies from Epix studio partners - Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp .

The agreement doubles the number of titles available to over 25,000 movies. Prime Instant Video allows members access to movies and television episodes via instant streaming.