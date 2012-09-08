* Pre-order emails include disclaimers regarding FCC
approval
* Company cannot sell new 4G tablet until it gets FCC
go-ahead
* Issue is unusual, but unlikely to delay shipments,
analysts say
By Alistair Barr and Sinead Carew
Sept 7 Amazon.com Inc trumpeted
cutting-edge wireless technology as a key selling point for the
fanciest of the new Kindle devices introduced by CEO Jeff Bezos
on Thursday. There's just one problem: the devices have not yet
been approved for sale by the Federal Communications Commission.
FCC approval is required for wireless communications
products, to assure that they operate safely and won't
improperly interfere with other signals.
A pre-order confirmation email sent by Amazon late on
Thursday, Sept. 6, for the $499 Kindle Fire HD 8.9-inch 4G
tablet included the following note: "We will send you an email
asking you to confirm your pre-order of Kindle Fire when it is
approved for sale by the Federal Communications Commission."
Amazon is accepting pre-orders now and plans to ship the 4G
devices on Nov. 20. A company spokeswoman said Amazon expects to
receive FCC approval before Nov. 20.
Attorneys and analysts familiar with FCC compliance
procedures agreed that the FCC is unlikely to reject the Amazon
devices out of hand, or prolong the approval process past its
ship date.
But they say it's very unusual for a company to announce
major new products without first getting the sign-off from the
agency.
"I can't think of an instance where a device has been
offered by a U.S. carrier or an independent retailer that has
not had FCC approval yet," said John Jackson, a wireless analyst
at CCS Insight.
An FCC spokesman declined to comment.
The 4G Kindle Fire tablets are a crucial part of Amazon's
attempt to challenge Apple Inc's iPad at the premium end of the
booming tablet market.
The lack of FCC approval at this stage is likely a result of
Amazon's lack of experience with wireless hardware, according to
Charles Golvin, a wireless analyst at Forrester Research.
Lazarus said Apple Inc, Motorola, now owned by
Google, Samsung and Microsoft have
never had such issues.
"These companies have dedicated staff whose job it is to
ensure FCC compliance and they do their job very well," Lazarus
added.
Sprint Nextel, a leading wireless carrier, does not
release phones for pre-order unless they have already been FCC
approved.
"In the vast majority of cases, we will not accept a phone
into our formal lab process that has not already received FCC
approval," said Sprint spokeswoman Michelle Leff Mermelstein.
A spokeswoman for AT&T, which is providing the 4G data
plan for the new Kindle Fire wireless tablets, declined to
comment.
FCC rules bar marketing of devices that are not approved for
sale by the FCC. However, there is an exception that permits
advertising as long as a disclaimer is included in the
promotion, according to Mitchell Lazarus, a partner at law firm
Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, who has 27 years of experience
obtaining FCC approvals for new technology, including wireless
devices.
Amazon's press release announcing the devices and the
product description pages on the company's website include
disclaimers saying "The 4G device has not been authorized as
required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission.
This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease,
or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained."
"Most companies try to get the FCC work done before they
announce new products, so they don't have to make these awkward
disclaimers," said Lazarus.
Amazon may be waiting longer for FCC approval because the
company engineered its own 4G wireless modem to be thin enough
to slip inside the new Fire tablets, Forrester's Golvin said.
Bezos highlighted the new modem during his presentation on
Thursday, noting it was 2.2 millimeters thick.
Most wireless devices have modems that have been used in
other gadgets that have already been approved by the FCC,
smoothing the process, Golvin said.
The other new Fire tablets unveiled by Amazon on Thursday
only have Wi-Fi and those devices do not have the FCC
disclaimer.
"That would indicate that this is related to the new 4G LTE
modem," Golvin said.
Lazarus said companies cannot accept orders and payments
from consumers and they cannot ship devices until they are
approved. They can accept wholesale orders, but they are not
allowed to ship products to retailers until they get FCC
approval, Lazarus added.