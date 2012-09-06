SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept 6 Amazon.com Inc showed off the first of several Kindle gadgets expected to be unwrapped on Thursday, a back-lit "paperwhite" e-reader with a much sharper screen and longer battery life.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, taking the stage at a launch event in Santa Monica, California, is expected to unveil later on Thursday the new Kindle Fire tablet, which takes aim at a market dominated by Apple Inc.