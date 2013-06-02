FRANKFURT, June 3 Workers at Amazon.com's
German operations were set to go on strike on Monday,
the third day-long walkout in as many weeks, in a dispute over
pay and benefits.
The Verdi union said on Monday it has asked workers to begin
the strike at Amazon.com's logistics centres in Bad Hersfeld and
Leipzig from 0400 GMT and 0430 GMT, respectively.
About 600 workers at the Bad Hersfeld facility and around
300 in Leipzig went on strike on May 14 and a second day-long
strike followed later that month.
Amazon employs around 9,000 people in Germany and has come
under fire from Verdi for refusing to implement a collective
agreement on employment conditions that matches those of other
mail order and retail firms.
Verdi is also pressing for higher basic pay and bigger
supplements for night shifts.
In Leipzig, the union is calling for starting pay of 10.66
euros ($13.82) per hour, compared with 9.30 euros now. In Bad
Hersfeld it wants the current pay rate of 9.83 euros an hour to
be increased to 12.18 euros.
Amazon has said its rates are already at the upper end of
what logistics companies pay in Germany. It said that it was
willing to continue talks with Verdi but did not see a common
basis for negotiations for now.