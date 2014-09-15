(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 15 More than 1,000 Hachette
Book Group authors including Malcolm Gladwell, Stephen King and
James Patterson have urged Amazon.com Inc's directors
to end a contract dispute with their publisher that has cost
some writers' 90 percent of their sales on the online retailer's
website.
Authors United, a group representing Hachette authors,
called on Amazon's 10-person board to end what it called
"sanctions" on Hachette book sales on Amazon's website during
the dispute between the two companies over e-book prices.
"We find it hard to believe that all members of the Amazon
board approve of these actions," according to the letter posted
online on Monday. "We would like to ask you a question: Do you
as an Amazon director approve of this policy of sanctioning
books?"
(here)
Amazon and Hachette, the fourth-largest U.S. book publisher
owned by France's Lagardere, have been locked in a
months-long dispute over the price of e-books.
Amazon argues that most e-books should be sold at $9.99 to
spur sales, while Hachette says it should be able to set prices
on its own.
Amazon has blocked pre-orders and slowed shipping times of
some books, a negotiating tactic that has alienated a number of
high-profile authors including Gladwell and Patterson.
The dispute has driven down Hachette authors' sales on
Amazon.com by at least half and in some cases as much as 90
percent, according to the letter. Sales of e-books as well as
hardcover and paperback books have been hurt.
"Because of Amazon's immense market share and its
proprietary Kindle platform, other retailers have not made up
the difference," according to the letter, which was first
reported by the New York Times.
Amazon was not immediately available for comment. Hachette
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)