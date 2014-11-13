Nov 13 Hachette Book Group and Amazon.com Inc
said on Thursday they reached a multi-year agreement
for eBook and print book sales after months of acrimonious
fighting pitting authors, agents and publishers against the
world's largest online retail store.
Hachette, a unit of France's Lagardere SCA, said
the new eBook terms will take effect early next year and that it
will have the responsibility for setting consumer prices.
Amazon, which earlier pulled several of Hachette's books
from its inventory, will immediately resume selling all of
Hachette's catalog. The books will be prominently featured in
promotions.
In a statement, Hachette Book Group CEO Michael Pietsch
said, "This is great news for writers. The new agreement will
benefit Hachette authors for years to come. It gives Hachette
enormous marketing capability with one of our most important
bookselling partners."
Amazon Vice President of Kindle David Naggar said in a
statement, "We are pleased with this new agreement as it
includes specific financial incentives for Hachette to deliver
lower prices, which we believe will be a great win for readers
and authors alike."
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)