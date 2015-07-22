SEATTLE, July 22 Amazon said on
Wednesday it would expand a marketplace that offers services
from plumbing to fence repairs in 15 cities and help customers
find contractors for more expensive home projects as it develops
its role as a middleman for third-party vendors.
The e-commerce giant said it now had more than 15 million
unique services offered through its home services marketplace,
up from 2 million when it launched in March.
Home services are a new frontier for Amazon, pitting the
company against consumer review sites Yelp Inc and Angie's List
Inc as well as U.S. home improvement chains Home Depot Inc
and Lowe's Companies Inc, which have both
invested in ways to link customers with service providers.
"We have seen an incredible surge in applications from
providers to be part of the platform since our launch and that's
what has allowed us to expand so rapidly," Nish Lathia, general
manager of Amazon Home Services, told Reuters.
"Our plan is to add more services and locations," said
Lathia, adding that Amazon was focused for now on the home but
could eventually offer a wider variety of services.
Amazon is to offer its home services to customers in 15
metropolitan areas including Chicago, Houston and Miami after
applications from plumbers, electricians and other service
providers wanting to list on the marketplace quadrupled since it
launched in March. It declined to disclose the number of service
providers currently available.
Customers can select a variety of services such as plumbing
and TV installation and see recommended local contractors and
pricing. Now customers will also be able to request referrals
for specialized and more complex projects such as installing air
conditioning, Amazon said.
The company charges a 10 to 20 percent referral fee to
contractors and provides customer support and refunds if there
is any dissatisfaction with the service.
Amazon said it screens service providers and individual
contractors thoroughly and less than 3 percent of applicants
normally get through the vetting process.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Alan Raybould)