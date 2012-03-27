Merck to halt study of mild to moderate Alzheimer's drug
Feb 14 Merck & Co Inc said it would halt a late-stage trial of its drug in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease after an external panel pointed to a lack of effectiveness.
March 27 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday that e-book versions of the Harry Potter hit series by J.K. Rowling are available to read on the company's Kindle e-readers and Kindle Fire tablet.
Amazon said it struck a distribution deal with J.K. Rowling's new website and e-book store, called the Pottermore Shop.
Amazon customers can search for the Harry Potter e-books in the company's Kindle Store, but will be directed to the Pottermore Shop to buy them and add them to their Kindle library, the company said.
Foreign-language versions of the Harry Potter e-books will be available through Kindle Stores worldwide in coming weeks, Amazon added. (Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* AT&T - Communications Workers Of America has notified co that former DIRECTV tech support employees in 7 states voted to ratify agreement between CWA, CO
TIANJIN, China, Feb 15 In a mobile phone shop in Tianjin, northeast China, Jiao Zhiwen sells about 220,000 yuan ($32,000) in small loans each month, one of hundreds of thousands of loans agents helping to fund the country's unprecedented consumer spending spree.