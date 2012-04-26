LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.5bn this week
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
April 26 Amazon.com Inc reported first-quarter revenue of $13.18 billion on Thursday, up 34 percent from a year earlier and ahead of Wall Street estimates.
Net income was $130 million, or 28 cents per share, versus $201 million, or 44 cents per share a year earlier. Operating income was $192 million, compared to $322 million a year earlier.
Analysts expected Amazon to report earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Amazon shares rose 9 percent to $214 in after-hours trading. (Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage: