UPDATE 1-Michael Kors comparable sales fall more than expected
Feb 7 Apparel and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales, citing disappointing sales in North America and Europe.
Sept 8 Amazon.com Inc is in a deal with legislators to avoid a ballot battle over the state's insistence that the online retailer collect state sales tax on purchases by Californians, the LA Times said.
Amazon would delay collecting taxes until September next year, the paper said, citing multiple sources directly involved in the matter.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment on the LA Times report to Reuters.
Amazon spent $5 million in collecting signatures for a referendum challenging a new state law, which mandated that it collect fees starting this past July, LA Times said. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Manulife Financial Corp - expanded predictive analytics program to include up to $1 million of coverage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S