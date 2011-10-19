(Follows alerts)
Oct 20 Amazon.com Inc may enter the
Japanese e-book market this year and launch its Kindle readers
in the market, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The largest internet retailer, which plans to set up an
online e-book store this year, is in final stages of
negotiations with publishers like Shogakukan Inc, Shueisha Inc,
Kodansha Ltd and Shinchosha Publishing Co, the Nikkei said.
Midsize publisher PHP Institute Inc is expected to provide
about 1,000 digitized titles To Amazon, the daily reported.
Japanese publishers have been reluctant to provide content
to Amazon over concerns that the retailer will sell e-books at
up to a discount of 90 percent, as in the U.S., the daily said.
The Japanese e-book market was estimated at only 65 billion
yen ($846.9 million) in fiscal 2010, compared with about 2
trillion yen for printed books and magazines, Nikkei said.
($1 = 76.755 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)