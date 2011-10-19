* Amazon due to report results Oct. 25
* Some analysts lift Q4 tablet sales forecasts
* Gadget reviewer Rojas sees Fire as top holiday product
* $199 price may create new tablet segment - consultant
* Tablet to pressure profit margins initially
* Device may lure heavy spenders through Amazon Prime
By Alistair Barr
Oct 19 The Kindle Fire tablet may be the
hottest selling gadget this holiday, pressuring Amazon.com
Inc's (AMZN.O) profit margins but giving the world's largest
Internet retailer potentially millions of new high-spending
customers.
Since Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos unveiled the tablet
at a lower-than-expected price of $199 on Sept. 28, some
analysts have increased their sales estimates for the device.
Amazon got 95,000 Fire pre-orders on its first day and has
been averaging about 20,000 a day since then, email-monitoring
firm eDataSource estimated. The device ships Nov. 15.
Technology blog AllThingsD reported on Oct. 6 that Amazon
is selling over 25,000 Fires a day, citing unidentified sources
close to the company.
"The rumored numbers out on the Web are far too low," said
Mark Gerber, an analyst at Detwiler Fenton & Co. "Really strong
pre-orders and the surprising $199 price means they will easily
do five million units this quarter."
Gerber previously expected Amazon to sell three to four
million Fire tablets in the fourth quarter.
Amazon declined to comment. But Gerber and other analysts
will be watching closely for clues on tablet orders when the
company reports results on Oct. 25.
The company is expected to make a third-quarter profit of
24 cents a share on revenue of $10.93 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A SECOND TABLET
Peter Rojas, head of gdgt.com and co-founder of gadget
websites Gizmodo and Engadget, expects the Kindle Fire to be
the hottest holiday product this season, ahead of Roku Internet
TV boxes and Canon's new PowerShot S100 camera.
The Fire's $199 price means people who already own Apple
Inc's (AAPL.O) more expensive iPad will buy the device as a
second tablet for their family, Rojas said.
"A lot of people started to have more than one computer in
the home in recent years and cheaper netbooks fulfilled that
need perfectly," Rojas told Reuters. "The Kindle Fire could
meet the demand for a second tablet."
Other buyers will be people who dislike Apple or passed on
buying an iPad because it was too expensive, Rojas noted.
"They have been waiting for that iPad alternative to emerge
and it never did," Rojas said. "Amazon played it smart --
there's just enough dissatisfaction out there with iPad
alternatives."
NEW TABLET SEGMENT
Apple's iPad created a new segment of the personal computer
market and now Amazon has created a new segment of the tablet
market, according to Dominic Field, a partner at The Boston
Consulting Group and author of a recent report on the tablet
market.
"Our research suggests that $199 is the price point that
mass market America was looking for in a tablet," Field said.
"This is the point at which it moves from being a very
successful phenomenon for early adopters to the mass consumer
market."
Ashok Kumar, an analyst at Rodman & Renshaw, recently
raised his Fire sales estimate to five million units in the
fourth quarter, from an earlier forecast of three million.
There was initially a problem with the supply of displays
for the device, but this has been fixed, Kumar said.
"They are priming the supply chain for this to be a
blockbuster product under a lot of people's Christmas trees
this season," he added.
Colin Sebastian, an analyst at RW Baird, has published a
fourth-quarter sales estimate of three million Fire tablets,
but he said five million units are possible if Amazon avoids
production, shipping and other bottlenecks.
MARGINS VS. PRIME
Initially, Kindle Fire sales will dent Amazon's
profitability, partly because the company is selling the device
close to cost or even at a slight loss.
Dan Geiman, an analyst at McAdams Wright Ragen, expects
Amazon's operating profit margin to fall to 1.5 percent in the
third quarter from 3.5 percent a year earlier.
However, getting the tablet into as many hands as possible
may drive higher sales and profit at Amazon in coming years,
Geiman and others said.
The Kindle Fire comes with one month of Amazon Prime for
free and the device is expected to encourage more customers to
sign up for the service.
The Prime service costs $79 a year in the United States and
includes free two-day shipping on eligible Amazon purchases. It
also gives members free access to instant streaming of more
than 12,000 movies and TV shows.
Amazon has over 12 million Prime customers and they buy at
least three times more products after they sign up for the
service, according to estimates from ChannelAdvisor, a software
provider that helps retailers sell online.
UBS analysts Brian Pitz and Brian Fitzgerald estimate that
Prime members increase purchases by five to eight times, a year
or more after joining.
ChannelAdvisor expects Amazon to sell more than five
million Fire tablets in the fourth quarter and more than 20
million next year.
The UBS analysts have more conservative sales estimates.
But if half of Kindle Fire users sign up for Prime, Amazon
could end 2012 with more than 20 million "heavy-spending" Prime
subscribers, they said.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Richard Chang)