* Kindle Fire tablet ships Nov. 14 rather than Nov. 15
* Fire is best-selling item on Amazon.com, company says
Nov 14 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) began shipping
its Kindle Fire on Monday, a day earlier than it expected and
extending its lead time over Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) rival
Nook tablet.
Amazon's $199 7-inch entree into the tablet computer arena,
which may give Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) costlier iPad some
competition but competes most directly with the new Nook, ships
a day before the latest Kindle Touch e-reader devices.
Barnes & Noble's $249 Nook tablet hits shelves later this
week and, like the Fire, is expected to be a hot item over the
holiday season. Amazon may sell 3 million to 5 million Fire
tablets this quarter, analysts estimate.
The price-tags on both devices are expected to pressure
profit margins in the short term but analysts say the gadgets
are intended to make money on apps and other multimedia content
from electronic books to videos.
Amazon said in a statement on Monday that the Fire tablet
is the best-selling item on Amazon.com and added that it was
increasing production.
"Based on customer response we're building millions more
than we'd planned," Dave Limp, Vice President, Amazon Kindle,
said in the statement.
(Reporting by Eddie Chan and Alistair Barr; Editing by Derek
Caney)