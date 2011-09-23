(Adds analyst comment)
Sept 23 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), which
revolutionized reading with its Kindle e-reader, is expected to
unveil a tablet computer next week that analysts say will
seriously challenge Apple's (AAPL.O) market dominating iPad.
Amazon on Friday invited media to a press conference to be
held in New York next Wednesday, declining to provide further
details.
But analysts were confident that the world's largest
Internet retailer will introduce its long-awaited tablet
computer this year to expand in mobile commerce and sell more
digital goods and services. [ID:nN1E76C1MO]
"Wednesday is tablet day," BGC partners analyst Colin
Gillis told Reuters.
The tablet has been awaited as a strong competitor to Apple
Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad. Apple has sold about 29 million of the
devices since its launch in April 2010.
"The real issue here is that, you know, it is likely going
to be good for consumers; is this going to be good for
shareholders?," Gillis said. He wondered whether Amazon would
price the tablet below those of rivals -- and thereby do little
to boost margins.
"Knowing Amazon, it is likely to be a very aggressive
price," Gillis said.
In much the same way Amazon's Kindle e-reader was priced
low to quickly get traction among readers the company is likely
to keep the price of its tablet low to attract users and sell
other content and services, one analyst said.
"It's a marketing tool to build a relationship with
customers and sell them cloud (computing) services," said James
McQuivey, an analyst with Forrester Research.
While Amazon has remained tight lipped even about the
device's existence, the TechCrunch blog earlier this month said
the Amazon tablet also will be called Kindle.
It will be a 7 inch (17.5 cm) device with a full color,
touch screen, run on Google's Android software and cost $250,
the blog said, well below the price of the least expensive
iPad.
Robert Baird & Co analyst Colin Sebastian said in a note
last month than an Amazon tablet would be a "game-changer."
Sebastian forecast the device could sell 3 million units in its
first year.
The tablet could pose a major threat to Apple because of
the Kindle's popularity and the movie and music services Amazon
sells.
Forrester's McQuivey said the device also takes aim at
Barnes & Noble Inc's (BKS.N) NookColor device, which hit the
market last year and features tablet functionalities.
Several technology companies like Research In Motion
RIM.TO RIMM.O and Samsung (005930.KS) have introduced
tablets that sold poorly. Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ.N) announced
recently it would abandon its tablet.
Amazon shares finished the day up 0.2 percent at $223.61 on
Friday on Nasdaq. The stock had traded as low as $219.06, but
rallied as invitations to the media event began arriving.
