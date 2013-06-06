UPDATE 1-Kroger quarterly same-store sales widely miss expectations
March 2 Supermarket operator Kroger Co reported a surprise decline in holiday-quarter same-store sales on Thursday, hurt by falling grocery prices and fierce competition.
June 6 Amazon.com Inc has launched its "marketplace model" in India, a country that has big potential for online retailing.
Starting with books, movies and TV shows video products, Amazon will include mobile phones and cameras in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Under the marketplace model, the U.S. company will offer a platform for third parties and consumers to sell and buy products. Foreign companies are currently not allowed to directly offer online retailing in India.
Amazon already runs a price comparison portal, junglee.com, in India.
March 2 Supermarket operator Kroger Co reported a surprise decline in holiday-quarter same-store sales on Thursday, hurt by falling grocery prices and fierce competition.
* First Cobalt Corp - Kevin Ma will continue serving first cobalt as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aurora Solar Technologies Inc - non-brokered private placement of 5 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: