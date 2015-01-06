By Deepa Seetharaman
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 6 Crowdsourced fundraising
site Kickstarter has dropped Amazon.com Inc as its
global payments processor in favor of Stripe, the fast-growing
startup used by Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and
Apple Inc.
The switch comes as the Internet retailer begins to move
clients from its customizable checkout service to an
Amazon-branded one.
In a blog post on Tuesday, Kickstarter said it made the
switch after Amazon decided to drop its Flexible Payments
Service, which allows a company to develop its own checkout
process. The new Amazon-branded Login and Pay service does not
offer as much flexibility.
Amazon's payments division has processed more than $1
billion in Kickstarter pledges and had worked with the site even
before its launch in 2009. An Amazon spokesman declined to
comment.
Some analysts have said Amazon has been held back in
payments because merchants are wary of handing over customer
data to the company, which is rapidly expanding into new areas
and competing with sellers.
In early December, Stripe raised $70 million from Sequoia
Capital and other investors that valued the startup at $3.5
billion, double from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Richard Chang)