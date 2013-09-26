By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Sept 25 Amazon.com Inc has
begun selling faster and lighter versions of its Kindle tablet
with a unique video helpdesk feature aimed at giving it a leg-up
over Apple Inc and Google Inc during the
holiday season.
Kindle Fire HDX tablets feature a so-called Mayday Button
for users to call technical support around the clock. A
representative, who can see the screen, will help troubleshoot
by even navigating the device remotely.
The service, free for HDX customers, is Amazon's way of
standing out in an increasingly crowded field of similar
devices.
Amazon is the world's largest online retailer and has a
growing library of digital content. Consumers pay far less for
Kindles than Apple's iPad and Android tablets from Samsung
Electronics. But those gadgets have far more
applications, which many industry experts consider the most
vital factor behind purchase decisions.
Amazon is targeting a maximum 15-second response time for
Mayday but would not say exactly how many support staff were
behind the service.
Amazon is training reps by the thousands and will hire more
if needed, Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said. "We'll be ready for
Christmas morning, which is always a very big tech support day
for us."
It is unclear how the up-close-and-personal support feature
will affect the underlying cost of supporting the Kindle. Amazon
already runs one of the Internet retail industry's largest
customer service centers, handling everything from shipping
inquiries to purchasing and payments assistance.
Even if the new feature does end up incurring extra costs,
Amazon is banking that customers will ultimately use Kindles
more to purchase higher profit-margin products and services.
"We actually think it's going to make us more efficient,"
Bezos said, noting that letting support personnel see users'
screens will make many issues easier to solve.
Amazon sells Kindle devices at close to cost and then
profits off the sale of digital content such as video and music,
or physical goods like books from its website. That strategy has
helped to quickly establish the Kindle as a top-selling tablet,
behind Apple's iPad and Samsung's Galaxy range.
Since Amazon took the plunge into the then-nascent tablet
market with the Kindle Fire in 2011, the devices have proven to
be effective vending machines for purchases.
"The third-generation of Kindle tablets mark another
meaningful step forward, and increasingly differentiate Kindle
Fire from the increasingly crowded tablet market," Robert W
Baird analyst Colin Sebastian said on Wednesday.
"However, our biggest push-back on Kindle is the lack of a
compelling app store or library of apps, compared to what is
available from Apple or Google," said Sebastian.
Apple users have about 375,000 dedicated tablet apps to
choose from, far more than those for Android and Kindle tablet
users.
BY THE NUMBERS
The latest Kindles, which run the newest version of Amazon's
own Google Android-based operating software codenamed Mojito,
will go up against steep competition this coming holidays.
Samsung began selling its Note 3 "phablet" - a cross between a
tablet and a phone - on Wednesday.
On the smartphone front, the iPhone 5S and 5C have racked up
record sales and will be strong contenders for consumers'
wallets.
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its own beefed-up
iPads in coming months, hoping to sustain its dominance of a
tablet market it helped create with the first device in 2010.
Amazon shares closed down 0.5 percent at $312.65 on Nasdaq.
The new tablets, one with a 7-inch (18cm) screen and one
with an 8.9-inch screen, are lighter and more powerful than the
last Kindle HD line and appear to be aimed at Apple's iPad.
Amazon's new HDX tablets come in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB storage
sizes.
The smaller Kindle Fire HDX tablet starts at $229 and the
bigger tablet starts at $379, both for 16GB wifi-only models. By
comparison, Apple's 16GB wifi iPad mini starts at $329, and its
16GB full-sized wifi iPad starts at $499. (To see comparative
prices, click on )
Amazon is taking pre-orders immediately for wifi-only
models, with shipping scheduled for October for the 7-inch
tablet and November for the 8.9-inch tablet. Wireless 4G
versions of both will also be available, for $100 extra, later
this year.
In addition, Amazon is selling an updated version of its
Kindle Fire HD for $139, down from $199 for the last generation.
The company is also modifying some of the Kindle's software
capabilities to try to appeal to a broader range of customers.
To promote profitable cross-selling, Amazon has extended its
popular 'X-Ray' feature, which allows users to buy music
featured in TV shows and films at the touch of a button.
It is also allowing subscribers to download videos to watch
while offline, appealing to travelers and pure wifi users.
"It's the software and services that will keep users happy.
The Mayday customer service feature is unique to Amazon, and
will be a huge help to mainstream users of the device. Your mom
won't have to call you for tech support anymore," said Forrester
Research analyst Sarah Rotman Epps.
"And, it must be said, Amazon is unassailable when it comes
to price," said Epps.