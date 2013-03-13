SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday that it cut the price of its largest Kindle Fire tablet, part of any effort by the world's biggest Internet retailer tries to get the device into as many consumers' hands as possible.

The Kindle Fire HD 8.9 inch Wi-Fi tablet will now cost $269 in the United States, compared with $299 before. The 4G wireless version now starts at $399, compared with $499 before, Amazon said.