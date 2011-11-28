Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
* Four times as many Kindles sold on Black Friday in '11
* Kindle Fire outsells iPad at Target on Black Friday
By Alistair Barr
Nov 28 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Monday that it saw a surge in sales of its Kindle devices, helped by its new Kindle Fire tablet, on the crucial "Black Friday" shopping day after Thanksgiving.
Consumers bought four times as many Kindles on Black Friday as they did on the same day last year, when the company sold only e-readers, the largest Internet retailer reported.
The $199 Fire was the the best-selling product on Amazon.com on Black Friday and it has been the top seller over the eight weeks since the tablet was launched, the company added.
"We're seeing a lot of customers buying multiple Kindles - one for themselves and others as gifts - we expect this trend to continue on Cyber Monday and through the holiday shopping season," said Dave Limp, vice president, Amazon Kindle.
Amazon shares rose 5.9 percent to $193.12 in morning trading on Monday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.6 percent.
The new Kindle Fire is a crucial part of Amazon's effort to sell more digital products such as e-books, apps, video games, music and movies. The company is selling the tablet in more than 16,000 retail stores to try to get the device into as many hands as possible.
The Kindle Fire was the best-selling tablet in Target Corp (TGT.N) stores on Black Friday, Nik Nayar, vice president of merchandising at Target, said in a statement.
Target sells several tablets, including the market-leading iPad from Apple Inc (AAPL.O). Over Black Friday, Target offered a $75 gift card when customers bought an iPad 2 with 3G. (Reporting by Alistair Barr, editing by Dave Zimmerman)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.