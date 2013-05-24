SAN FRANCISCO May 24 Amazon is once again
shaking up traditional publishing models. This time, it's giving
fans a chance to add their own personal touches to their
favorite fiction - and get paid in the process.
This week, Amazon.com Inc announced "Kindle
Worlds," which offers aspiring writers an opportunity to pen
their own takes on franchises in books, TV, movies, even games
and comics. The world's largest Internet retailer plans to
license content, then accept submissions online that may then be
sold through its Kindle ebook store.
Things will kick off with Amazon licensing three teen TV
series - "Gossip Girl", "Pretty Little Liars" and "The Vampire
Diaries" - from Warner Bros Television Group's Alloy
Entertainment, Amazon said on its website. More content deals
will be announced in coming weeks.
Amazon has in the past decade emerged as the most disruptive
force in publishing. It popularized digital books with its
Kindle store and e-reader, contributing to the demise of
traditional bookstores such as Borders.
In its effort to legitimize fan fiction, the company is
establishing a model under which it acts as publisher and pays
fan-writers between 20 and 35 percent of sales, depending on
length.
"There's probably not an author/fangirl alive who hasn't
fantasized about being able to write about her favorite show,"
budding novelist Trish Milburn enthused on Amazon's website.
"The fact that you can earn royalties doing so makes it even
better."