UPDATE 1-German drugmaker Stada surges after Cinven and rival make bid approaches
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 28 Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor Blake Krikorian has quit the board of Amazon.com Inc about a year and a half after joining, the Internet company said on Friday without stating why.
Krikorian, known for co-founding Sling Media in 2004, informed the rest of the board on Wednesday of his intention to resign, Amazon said. He joined the board in September of last year, according to his LinkedIn profile.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
* Activist investor had been pushing for change (Releads, adds shares, previous development)
* Heineken to become No. 2 in Brazil, third-largest global market
LONDON, Feb 13 The Russian rouble surged to 19-month highs versus the dollar on Monday, supported by oil prices and leading other emerging assets, while emerging equities tracked world stocks higher, also hitting the highest level since July 2015.