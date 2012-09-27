By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 Amazon.com Inc
is launching a new business offering loans to some of its online
sellers, a move that could boost the growth of its Internet
marketplace while exposing it to potential credit risks.
The new program is called Amazon Lending and sellers on the
company's marketplace have been sent emails offering loans from
Amazon Capital Services Inc, a unit of Amazon, according to a
merchant who received such an email from the company recently.
The merchant did not want to be identified because Amazon has
not announced the program publicly.
An Amazon spokesmen declined to comment.
Getting into the lending business is a big step for Amazon
that will expose it to more credit risk but may also fuel more
sales by merchants on its marketplace. Amazon takes a cut of
those sales, so revenue and profits could get a boost.
Some online merchants lack upfront cash to buy all the
inventory they would like to sell on Amazon.com, especially
heading into the crucial holiday season.
Banks and other sources of loans for merchants pulled back
in the wake of the financial crisis, leaving an opening for
alternative sources of financing. Factoring, a common source of
financing in the retail business that is provided by lenders
such as CIT Group and Wells Fargo, can be tough
to tap for smaller merchants.
"Some of these businesses are only constrained by cash
flow," said Scot Wingo, chief executive of e-commerce advisory
firm ChannelAdvisor. "These spot loans will help these folks
grow by getting them extra cash to buy more product."
ChannelAdvisor helps online merchants sell on Amazon, eBay
and other online marketplaces. Wingo posted a copy of
one of the Amazon Lending emails on ChannelAdvisor's blog on
Thursday.
Amazon is competing against a start-up called Kabbage, which
extends cash advances ranging from $500 to $50,000 to online
merchants.
"We're flattered that Amazon is building a business modeled
on ours," said Kabbage co-founder Marc Gorlin. "It's validating
that big companies are getting into the small business financing
space."
Former PayPal President and Yahoo! ex-CEO Scott
Thompson joined Kabbage's board on Thursday.
Amazon is lending up to $800,000 to some merchants, Wingo
said, adding that this is a pretty aggressive entrance into
merchant financing. The company is charging some sellers
interest rates of up to 13 percent, but some other merchants are
being offered rates as low as 1 percent, he added.
"This is definitely cheaper than credit cards and faster and
easier than banks, so may fill a big hole for sellers," Wingo
said.
Amazon is pre-qualifying some sellers based on their
performance on the company's online marketplace. The money can
be used by sellers to buy more inventory and increase sales on
Amazon.com, according to the email.
Sellers can sign up for loans through their existing Amazon
merchant accounts and if approved, Amazon said it will send the
money to their bank accounts within five business days. Monthly
interest payments on the loans will be deducted automatically
from merchants' Amazon seller accounts, the email explained.
OZBO
"We would absolutely be interested in borrowing money like
this," said Joshua Wood, vice president of operations at Ozbo,
an online merchant that sells on Amazon.com.
"We have a 65,000-square-foot warehouse that we would love
to fill with inventory that we would blow through during the
holiday season," he added.
Ozbo is limited in how much inventory it can buy because
most of its cash flow is being plowed back into other projects
to grow its business, he explained.
Getting a credit line from a bank has been difficult because
lenders require a personal guarantee from Ozbo's main investor,
Wood said.
A loan from Amazon to buy more inventory would also lower
Ozbo's per-item costs to buy the products it sells, he added.
"Everything is driven by volume," Wood said.
KABBAGE
Kabbage, backed by investors including David Bonderman of
TPG Capital, United Parcel Service and BlueRun Ventures,
advances money to merchants to pay for a wide range of things,
including inventory, supplies and to hire staff.
Amazon's financing must be used for inventory sold on
Amazon.com, while Kabbage advances cash to sellers on
Amazon.com, eBay, Yahoo!, Etsy and Shopify.
"The main differentiator is that we are platform agnostic,"
Gorlin said. "Our goal is to support merchants wherever they
sell."
Kabbage merchants pay 2 percent to 7 percent for a 30-day
advance. For an advance of up to six months, they typically pay
10 percent to 18 percent. That depends on the performance of
their business and sellers' credit information, although no one
is turned down solely for their credit score, Gorlin explained.
To get an advance from Kabbage, sellers provide the login
for their online stores, a login for their bank account and
their social security number.
Kabbage checks sellers' creditworthiness with this
information, but it also analyzes their sales on online
marketplaces, how they interact with customers on Facebook and
Twitter and their record of shipping products with UPS.
This process is automated, so sellers can get cash advances
in their PayPal accounts or bank accounts quickly - sometimes in
as little as seven minutes, Gorlin said.
EBay does not offer a service like this for its sellers.
However, Gorlin said eBay is a "good partner" of Kabbage. EBay
may not provide its own advances, because the company may not
want to upset its sellers by sometimes turning down their
requests for working capital, he added.
Amazon shares closed up 2.8 percent to $256.59 on Thursday.