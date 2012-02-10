Feb 10 World's biggest online retailer
Amazon.com Inc. will begin sales of its Kindle e-book
readers in Japan, as early as April, for less than 20,000 yen
($260), The Nikkei said.
The Kindle Touch, launched in the U.S. in November, will
likely be Amazon's flagship model in Japan, the daily said.
The company will team up with NTT DoCoMo Inc. for
wireless downloads of e-books over the mobile phone service
provider's network, the business daily reported.
Kindle users will not have to pay communications charges for
e-book purchases over the DoCoMo network, the paper said.
The devices are expected to be priced lower than other
mobile-network-compatible e-readers sold in Japan, the Nikkei
said.
In the U.S., Amazon sells e-books for 20-30 percent less
than their print counterparts, the daily said.
($1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)