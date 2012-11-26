Nov 26 Amazon.com Inc on Monday sold $3 billion of senior unsecured notes notes in 3-parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMAZON.COM TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 0.65 PCT MATURITY 11/27/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.728 FIRST PAY 05/27/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 0.742 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/29/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 38 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.2 PCT MATURITY 11/29/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.513 FIRST PAY 05/29/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 1.301 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/29/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 63 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 11/29/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.116 FIRST PAY 05/29/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.601 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/29/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 93 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS