By Alistair Barr and Ilaina Jonas
Oct 5 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it
will spend over $1 billion to buy its Seattle corporate
headquarters in what will be the United States' biggest
commercial real estate deal so far this year for a single
location.
The world's largest Internet retailer plans to buy a complex
of 11 buildings in the trendy South Lake Union area, comprising
1.8 million square feet of office space, for $1.16 billion from
Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen's investment firm.
Based on the value of the deal, Amazon is paying the highest
ever price for an office building over 100,000 square feet in
Seattle at around $644 per square foot. That is more than double
the average rate of $308 per square foot for the city's office
space, according to Real Capital Analytics.
Amazon has been leasing the properties and it may make more
economic sense for it to buy the location in the current
low-interest environment and gain more control over its HQ,
analysts said.
Amazon expects to close the deal in the fourth quarter on
the modern office buildings in South Lake Union, a former
semi-industrial wasteland now known as a center for tech firms
and fashionable restaurants.
"It's good to have control over your home office," said RJ
Hottovy, an equity analyst at Morningstar.
At the end of August, Allen's Vulcan Real Estate, part of
his Vulcan Inc investment vehicle, put the buildings up for
sale.
The deal marks the United States' biggest single-asset
commercial real estate transaction of 2012, according to Real
Capital Analytics, which tracks such sales.
Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with school friend Bill
Gates, has been the central figure in the revitalization of the
South Lake Union neighborhood.
Amazon already has plans to build new offices nearby to
house its growing staff, which total more than 50,000.
Earlier this year, the e-commerce company revealed plans to
build more than 3.3 million square feet of office space over the
next eight years.
Vulcan said on Friday that it will use some of the $1.16
billion from Amazon to continue other real estate investments,
including the re-development of the remaining 30 acres of
property it owns in South Lake Union.
Vulcan is working on several residential and commercial
projects in the neighborhood, including a 375,000 square foot
project that it is developing for Amazon.