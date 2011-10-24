Oct 24 Quidsi, a unit of leading Internet retailer Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), is getting into groceries, taking on industry giants including Safeway Inc SWY.N and Kroger Co (KR.N).

Quidsi on Monday said its website Soap.com launched an online grocery business with about 7,000 products including coffee, tea, snacks, cereal, pasta, baking and canned goods.

The company said it plans to increase the number of products to 10,000 in about two weeks.

Groceries will be delivered in one to two days and shipping is free for orders over $39, Quidsi said.

Groceries are the latest retail category to be tackled by Quidsi, which was acquired by Amazon for about $500 million in late 2010.

Quidsi also runs Diapers.com, which sells baby-care products; BeautyBar.com, a cosmetics website; Wag.com, an online pet care store; and YoYo.com, which sells toys. (Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Gary Hill and Leslie Adler)