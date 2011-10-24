Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 24 Quidsi, a unit of leading Internet retailer Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), is getting into groceries, taking on industry giants including Safeway Inc SWY.N and Kroger Co (KR.N).
Quidsi on Monday said its website Soap.com launched an online grocery business with about 7,000 products including coffee, tea, snacks, cereal, pasta, baking and canned goods.
The company said it plans to increase the number of products to 10,000 in about two weeks.
Groceries will be delivered in one to two days and shipping is free for orders over $39, Quidsi said.
Groceries are the latest retail category to be tackled by Quidsi, which was acquired by Amazon for about $500 million in late 2010.
Quidsi also runs Diapers.com, which sells baby-care products; BeautyBar.com, a cosmetics website; Wag.com, an online pet care store; and YoYo.com, which sells toys. (Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Gary Hill and Leslie Adler)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.