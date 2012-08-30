SEATTLE Aug 30 Microsoft Corp
co-founder Paul Allen's investment empire plans to sell the
buildings housing the headquarters of online retailer Amazon.com
Inc in Seattle.
Allen's Vulcan Real Estate, part of his Vulcan Inc
investment vehicle, said on Thursday it wants to sell the
buildings in the South Lake Union area in central Seattle so it
can use the funds to develop nearby land.
Amazon, which only recently moved into its new headquarters,
declined comment on whether it would be a bidder to buy the 11
buildings on 1.8 million square feet of land which make up its
headquarters. Amazon already has plans to build new offices
nearby to house its growing staff.
Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with school friend Bill
Gates, has been the central figure in revitalizing Seattle's
South Lake Union neighborhood, which was a semi-industrial
wasteland until recently, but is now a thriving center for tech
firms and features a number of fashionable restaurants.
Real estate firm CBRE will handle the listing, Vulcan said.