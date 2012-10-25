SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 Amazon.com Inc reported a big quarterly net loss on Thursday as the world's largest Internet retailer spends heavily to expand existing operations and develop new businesses.

Amazon said its third-quarter net loss was $274 million, or 60 cents a share, versus net income of $63 million, or 14 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2011.

Part of the loss related to an impairment charge from Amazon's investment in daily deal company LivingSocial.

Third-quarter revenue was $13.81 billion, up 27 percent from a year earlier, Amazon also said.