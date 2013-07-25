* Amazon US sales jump 30 pct, while International sales
climb 13 pct
* Third-quarter forecasts weaker than Wall Street
expectations
(Adds revenue graphic)
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Amazon.com Inc
forecast disappointing income and revenue as it grapples with a
weaker international market, overshadowing improving
profitability and economic conditions in the United States.
Amazon and other multinational corporations are being
pressured by a declining European economy that is sapping
consumer spending across the region. While North American sales
jumped 30 percent in the second quarter, its international
segment did not earn a profit and revenue rose 13 percent.
"International was far weaker than expected and that plays
into the guidance. We're seeing weakness on the international
side that the domestic business isn't able to make up," said
Scott Tilghman, an analyst with B. Riley & Co.
"The European consumer has been weak. It's a tremendous
opportunity for Amazon. International margins have been
constrained. If they can get to 5 percent profit margins or
more, that's tremendous operating leverage. But you need the
macro environment to be better."
Amazon shares fell 2.8 percent to $294.95 in after-hours
trade. The stock hit a record of $309.39 on July 16.
After the bell on Thursday, the company reported a
second-quarter net loss of $7 million or 2 cents a share,
compared to a profit of $7 million or a penny a share a year
earlier. Revenue in the latest quarter was $15.7 billion.
The largest Internet retailer had been expected to earn 5
cents a share on $15.73 billion in revenue in the latest
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(See graphic link: link.reuters.com/qur89t)
Amazon also issued a cautious third-quarter outlook. It
forecast revenue of $15.45 billion to $17.15 billion and
operating results ranging from a loss of $100 million to a
profit of $275 million.
Wall Street was looking for third quarter revenue of $17
billion and operating profit of $390 million.
Amazon is trying to turn itself from an online retailer into
a broader technology company offering consumer gadgets like
tablets and cloud computing services to corporations and
governments. It is doing this while expanding in competitive
overseas markets such as China.
It is spending billions of dollars on this expansion, which
has taken a toll on its earnings. However, investors have so far
trusted that Chief Executive and Founder Jeff Bezos can pull it
off and produce big profits in the future. That's help pushed
Amazon shares to new records.
INTERNATIONAL STRUGGLES
Amazon's International business broke even in the second
quarter, leaving it nursing a $16 million operating loss in the
first half of this year.
Revenue generated by the company's International media
business, which includes books, music and movies, shrank 1
percent in the second quarter, compared to a year earlier.
Overseas, Amazon is in the early stages of a transition from
physical media products like books and CDs to digital media such
as e-books and MP3s, Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak said.
This shift requires lots of up-front investment, developing
and marketing gadgets like the Kindle Fire tablet for new
markets and buying digital content to sell through such devices.
The company is also investing heavily in fulfillment centers in
relatively new countries like China and Spain.
Szkutak said the Internet retailer is spending heavily on
digital video content - in Europe as well as the United States -
ahead of the holidays. This spending is partly responsible for a
cautious third-quarter forecast, the executive added, during a
conference call with reporters.
STRENGTH IN AMAZON WEB SERVICES
Amazon's domestic business performed much better in the
second quarter. North American operating profit was $409
million, up from $344 million a year earlier.
The company's cloud business, Amazon Web Services, grew
strongly. Amazon includes results from this unit in its "Other"
segment for reporting purposes and revenue from this area jumped
61 percent to $892 million in the second quarter.
"AWS continues to power through, driven by broader adoption
from larger enterprises," said Ben Schachter, an analyst at
Macquarie. "And that certainly helps the gross margin."
Amazon does not disclose AWS profits, but Wall Street
reckons the business has higher profit margins than the
company's main retail business. So as AWS grows, Amazon's
margins expand.
Amazon's gross profit margin - a closely watched measure of
earnings that excludes several expenses - was 28.6 percent in
the second quarter, up from 26.1 percent a year ago, according
to Tilghman.
"That's very high - higher than anybody was looking for,"
the analyst added.
AWS growth helped, but also more sales of higher-margin
digital products and the expansion of the company's online
marketplace for third-party merchants, Tilghman explained.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Bernard Orr)