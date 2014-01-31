By Bill Rigby and Edwin Chan
SEATTLE Jan 30 Amazon.com Inc missed
Wall Street's estimates for the crucial holiday period and
cautioned investors about a possible operating loss this quarter
as shipping costs climb, pushing its shares down more than 5
percent.
The world's largest online retailer faced lofty expectations
going into one of the most heavily competitive holiday seasons
in years, with retailers vying to out-do each other with steep
discounts. It was a contest that many retail industry executives
have blamed on Amazon.
The Seattle-based company, which has spent freely to forge
new markets in cloud computing and digital media, is
experiencing slower growth at home after years of rip-roaring
expansion, and its international business continues to
underperform.
Amazon expects operating results for the current quarter to
range from a $200 million loss to a $200 million profit,
compared with a $181 million profit a year ago.
To cover rising fuel and transport costs, the company is
considering a $20 to $40 increase in the annual $79 fee it
charges users of its "Prime" two-day shipping and online media
service, considered instrumental to driving online purchases of
both goods and digital media.
Amazon has been trying to sustain its pace of growth by
investing heavily in retail and distribution networks across the
globe, while expanding into the technology realm with Kindle
digital devices, cloud computing services and online media.
That has taken a toll on its bottom line. With revenue
growth slowing as Amazon achieves unprecedented scale, analysts
said investors may be getting impatient.
"Amazon's gotten so many hall passes on earnings," said
Colin Gillis, an analyst at BGC Financial, adding that pressure
on the company to produce profit is now rising. "Perhaps the
market expectations for them to deliver income, as their revenue
growth slows" is increasing, said Gillis.
Amazon now has to tread carefully as it ponders a Prime
fee-hike, which could boost revenue and earnings but also risks
alienating tens of millions of existing customers or
discouraging new ones.
Executives said no decision had been made but stressed that
they had not touched the fees since Prime's inception.
"When we launched Prime nine years ago, one of the things we
hoped for was customers do a lot more cross-shopping, that they
would buy more from us," CFO Tom Szkutak told analysts on a
post-results conference call.
"And we've seen that trend."
PATIENCE A VIRTUE?
Amazon's growth beyond the United States has struggled amid
economic malaise in Europe and parts of Asia. At home, the
company is still faring better than its fellow retailers, in
part because of a steadily improving distribution system
anchored by a growing web of giant warehouses, that helps keep
costs down.
Retailers in general faced the most promotional 2013 holiday
season since the recession, trying to outdo one another with
deep discounts to lure shoppers. That has pressured traditional
retail chains such as Sears and Kmart.
Also, Amazon's net shipping costs in the period jumped 19
percent to $1.21 billion.
The company more than doubled net income to $239 million, or
51 cents per share. Analysts had expected 66 cents, on average.
Net sales grew 20 percent to $25.6 billion in the fourth
quarter, versus expectations for just above $26 billion and
slowing from the 24 percent of the previous three months.
North American net sales in particular grew 26 percent to
$15.3 billion, from 30 percent or more in the past two quarters.
International sales rose just 13 percent, below Wall Street
expectations.
The company forecast revenue of $18.2 billion to $19.9
billion in the first quarter, a conservative outlook relative to
Wall Street's expectation for about $19.7 billion in sales.
Shares in Amazon were down to $382.50, from a close of
$403.01 on the Nasdaq. The stock was down more than 10 percent
at one point in extended trading.