SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Amazon.com Inc
posted a larger loss in the second quarter as its rapid pace of
investment in new businesses such as digital content and
same-day delivery offset revenue growth, sending its shares
lower in after-hours trading.
The online retail company reported a net loss of $126
million, or 27 cents per share, compared to a loss of $7
million, or 2 cents a share a year earlier.
Amazon reported a 23 percent increase in revenue to $19.34
billion, in line with Wall Street's average prediction of $19.3
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)