Oct 25 Shares of Amazon.com Inc were
set to jump about 7 percent at the opening on Friday after the
company reported better-than-expected sales growth in North
America and indicated strong momentum going into the U.S.
holiday season.
At least 15 brokerages raised price targets on Amazon
shares, to as much as $430, after the world's biggest online
retailer company reported strong results for the third quarter.
The stock, which has already risen 32 percent this year, was
trading around $356 before the bell, up from $332.21 at the
Nasdaq close on Thursday before the results were announced.
Brokerage Raymond James raised its rating on the stock to
"strong buy" from "market perform". Most other brokerages
maintained the equivalent of "buy" or "hold" ratings.
"We're increasingly positive on Amazon shares, given strong
revenue growth with accelerations in media and EGM (electronics
and general merchandise), both in North America and
International," J.P. Morgan analysts said in a research note,
while sticking to their "neutral" rating.
Amazon reported its first quarterly revenue beat since the
first quarter of 2012, as well as better-than-expected gross
margins.
"...We see consistent margin expansion, continuing through
at least 2014, helping support Amazon's seemingly lofty
valuation," said Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos, who has a
price target of $400 on the stock.
Many analysts characterized the company's holiday-quarter
sales forecast of $23.5 billion to $26.5 billion as
conservative. First-quarter sales rose 24 percent to $17.1
billion, helped by a 31 percent rise in North America.
In contrast, rival eBay Inc cited weak consumer
confidence for its holiday quarter sales forecast that fell
short of analyst expectations.
"Amazon appears to be gaining share at a more rapid pace
while still investing heavily in tech and content, fulfillment
capacity and international market development," Stifel Nicolaus
analysts said in a note.
Expanding beyond retailing, Amazon has come out with
products such as the Kindle Fire tablet, video and content
subscription service Amazon Prime and the Amazon Web Services
cloud computing platform for businesses.
This has elevated Amazon to the status of a major tech
company along with Apple Inc, Google Inc and
Microsoft Corp.
Analysts at RBC Markets, who have an "outperform" rating on
the stock, said Amazon's strong mobile positioning and
infrastructure advantages that allow for fast delivery should
allow the company to build on the 20 percent market share they
estimated it already has in the United States.
Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Sandler said Amazon shares were
"a core must-own" in large cap internet.
"It remains our top idea in e-commerce sector," he wrote,
reiterating a "buy" rating.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Ted Kerr)