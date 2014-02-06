By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 6 Amazon.com Inc
released its second batch of TV pilots on Thursday and asked for
customer feedback to help determine which of the 10 shows to
develop into series for its video streaming service.
The company is investing in original content to attract
customers to its $79-a-year Amazon Prime service, which competes
for online viewers with services such as Netflix and
Hulu.com. Prime also includes free two-day shipping for Amazon
products.
The new pilots include three comedies and two dramas for
adults, plus five children's shows. Amazon will make a decision
on how many to put into development after customers have their
say by leaving online comments and ratings.
Malcolm McDowell stars in the comedy "Mozart in the Jungle,"
a story about "sex, drugs -- and classical music," an Amazon
statement said.
A science-fiction show, "The After," was written and
directed by "The X-Files" creator Chris Carter.
Amazon chose the pilots after looking at the genres that are
popular with its customers, said Roy Price, director of Amazon
Studios.
"Customers have responded really well in the past to
sci-fi," Price said in an interview. "We start with some areas
that customers are responding to and try to develop shows that
fit in there."
Other pilots include "Transparent," a dark comedy about a
dysfunctional family that stars Jeffrey Tambor and Judith Light,
and "Bosch," based on best-selling novels about a Los Angeles
homicide detective.
The new pilots are available for a month in the United
States on Amazon.com and through the Amazon Instant Video app,
and in Britain through Amazon's Lovefilm streaming service.
Last year, Amazon released two comedy series, "Alpha House,"
starring John Goodman as a senator, and "Betas," about a tech
start-up, after considering customer input on 14 pilots.
Three children's series also were selected during that
process, which brought in thousands of customer reviews within a
few days, Price said.