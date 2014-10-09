BRIEF-Ipsen says MHRA has approved a new indication for Decapeptyl
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer
Oct 9 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc plans to open its first physical store in midtown Manhattan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The store will be located at 7 West 34th Street, across from the Empire State Building, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1oUY1Hy)
The store, expected to open in time for the holiday shopping, would function as a mini warehouse with limited inventory allowing for same day delivery within New York, product returns, exchanges and pick up of online orders, according to the report.
The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer
* Markets rise on end to uncertainty (Adds detail from outside Park's house, markets, detail)
DUBAI, March 13 A further slide in oil prices may weigh on Gulf stock markets on Monday with Saudi Arabia's index possibly underperforming its peers becuase of that market's large petrochemical sector.