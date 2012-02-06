* Amazon may test gadget store in Seattle-report
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 Amazon.com Inc
is dipping its toes into the physical world as the
largest online retailer offers more products in stores that may
benefit from hands-on interaction with shoppers.
Analysts said the move may be inspired by the success of
Apple Inc, which has hundreds of its own glitzy stores to show
off iPhones, iPads and other gadgets and accessories.
Quidsi, an online retailer Amazon acquired in 2010, opened
its first retail store in Manhasset, New York, last year to sell
expensive cosmetics and perfumes under the BeautyBar name.
Amazon also plans to open a physical store in its home town
of Seattle in coming months to showcase and sell its growing
line of gadgets, including the Kindle Fire tablet, industry blog
Good E-Reader reported this weekend.
At a conference in late 2011 run by the National Association
of Real Estate Investment Trusts, some industry players hinted
that Amazon might launch a retail store presence like Apple to
let consumers test its gadgets, according to Cowen & Co. analyst
Jim Friedland.
"The primary goal of the test is to determine if a physical
retail presence can accelerate sales of Kindle devices and
follow-on consumption of digital content at an attractive return
on invested capital," Friedland wrote in a note to investors on
Monday. An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment.
Such moves are a major departure for Amazon, which has
thrived by competing aggressively on price with traditional
retailers that are saddled with the cost of leasing physical
stores.
But Amazon's line of Kindle devices may sell better if
consumers have a chance to try them out before buying.
These gadgets are already sold at other retailers, including
Target, Best Buy and Staples. However,
Amazon is likely looking at the potential benefits of having its
own stores, analysts said.
If Amazon brings out other gadgets, like a smart phone, or a
larger tablet, having an Amazon store will help the company
explain how to use these gadgets and the other services tied to
them, Friedland said.
Apple Inc, which Amazon now competes against in the
tablet market, has had huge success with its chain of retail
stores which numbered 361 at the end of 2011.
"I don't expect to see a bunch of Amazon Supercenters
anytime soon, but seeing Apple's success with retail and
realizing that Amazon is more than just an e-tailer now, I think
it's smart for them to explore the opportunity," Colin
Sebastian, an analyst at RW Baird, said.
Amazon often tests new concepts in the Seattle area, the
analyst noted.
Amazon has to collect sales tax on online sales in states
where it has a physical location. A retail location in Seattle
would not trigger new obligations like this because the company
already collects sales tax in Washington state, Sebastian noted.
BEAUTYBAR
Amazon also collects sales tax in New York state, where
Quidsi's BeautyBar store is located in an up-scale shopping mall
called Americana Manhasset.
"It's very much about the brick and mortar retail store
experience," said Andrea Sanders, creative director at Americana
Manhasset.
Consumers can have their hair blow-dried at the BeautyBar
store's "Blow Dry Bar" or get facials, peels and waxing services
from a licensed aesthetician in the "Treatment Room," she
explained.
"That's an experience that you can't get online," she added
in an interview with Reuters.
LOWER RETURNS?
Such efforts could dent Amazon's return on invested capital
and hurt the company's positive working capital dynamic, Cowen's
Friedland warned.
Amazon shares closed down 2.4 percent at $183.14 on Monday.
Wal-Mart Stores, the world's largest traditional
retailer, generates a return on invested capital, or ROIC, of 19
percent, the analyst noted.
Amazon's ROIC is typically about 35 percent, although
returns are currently lower because of big investment projects
the company is pursuing, according to Friedland.
Having retail stores may also dilute the competitive
advantages of Amazon's online retail business, including vast
selection and convenience, the analyst added.
"The initiative is just a test and a national rollout is not
a forgone conclusion," Friedland said.
Amazon launched an online grocery store called Amazon Fresh
in Seattle almost five years ago and the company has not
expanded that because the business has yet to generate an
attractive return, the analyst noted.
(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Bernard Orr)