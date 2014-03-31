BERLIN, March 31 Hundreds of workers at online
retailer Amazon in Germany went on strike on Monday,
the first stoppage this year in a pay dispute that has been
dragging on for months.
A spokesman for the Verdi labour union said about 500 of the
around 1,200 workers at Amazon's distribution centre in Leipzig
were expected to strike.
Amazon employs a total of 9,000 warehouse staff at nine
distribution centres in Germany - its second biggest market
after the United States - plus 14,000 seasonal workers.
Three of Amazon's German logistic centres were hit by a
stoppages in the run-up to Christmas, although the company said
deliveries were not affected.
Verdi wants Amazon to raise pay for workers at its German
distribution centres in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements for the mail order and retail industry.
However, Amazon has rejected the demand, arguing that it
regards warehouse staff as logistics workers and says they
receive above-average pay by the standards of that industry.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)