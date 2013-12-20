* Union Verdi pressing for deal on collective bargaining
* Amazon says pre-Christmas deliveries unaffected
* Says orders peaked at 53 per second on Dec. 15
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 Workers at Amazon.com Inc's
German operations plan to continue industrial action
next year, the Verdi labour union said on Friday, in a pay
dispute that has been dragging on for several months.
"We will continue to strike, also next year," Verdi
representative Joerg Lauenroth-Mago said. "But I won't say when
and where exactly that will happen."
Hundreds of workers at Amazon's logistic centres in Bad
Hersfeld and Leipzig have been on strike since Monday, in
actions due to end on Saturday, Dec. 21, threatening to disrupt
shipments in the Christmas shopping season. Some staff at the
company's Graben site have also stopped work.
Amazon said that, on average, only 900 staff joined the
strike and that pre-Christmas deliveries had not been affected.
The company employs a total of 9,000 warehouse staff in Germany
plus 14,000 seasonal workers at nine distribution centres.
"The overwhelming majority of our workers are fully
committed, so all packages are making it in time for the
holiday," Amazon's Steven Harman, who is responsible for the
German logistics centres, said in a statement.
Union Verdi has organised short strikes this year to try to
force Amazon to accept collective bargaining agreements, which
are used elsewhere in the mail order and retail industry, as
benchmarks for pay at Amazon's German distribution centres.
However, Amazon has maintained that it regards staff at its
centres in the cities of Bad Hersfeld and Leipzig as logistics
workers and that they receive above-average pay by the standards
of that industry.
Verdi members called their latest stoppages this week in the
busy days before Christmas, when it would hurt the online
retailer the most.
Amazon said orders in Germany peaked on Dec. 15, with 4.6
million products ordered in one day - 53 per second. It said
that was 15 percent above order levels a year earlier.