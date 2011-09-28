Sept 28 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) introduced a new tablet computer on Wednesday called the Kindle Fire, bringing a new competitor to a market that has so far been dominated by Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

Here is a comparison of the main features of both devices.

PRICE

* The Kindle Fire costs $199.

* The iPad 2 costs $499 to $799 depending on the amount of storage and connectivity.

SCREEN

* The Fire has a seven inch color screen.

* Apple's iPad 2 has a 9.7 inch color display.

WEIGHT

* Amazon's Fire weighs 14.6 ounces.

* The iPad 2 weighs 1.33 to 1.35 pounds.

CONNECTION

* The Fire is Wi-Fi only.

* The iPad 2 offers Wi-Fi and 3G wireless.

CAMERA

* The Fire has no camera.

* IPad 2 comes with front- and back-facing cameras.

PROCESSOR

* Amazon's tablet has a dual-core processor.

* Apple's iPad 2 sports a dual-core 1 GHz processor.

STORAGE

* The Fire comes with 8 gigabytes of internal storage.

* Apple's iPad 2 offers 16 GB to 64 GB.

BATTERY LIFE

* The Fire lasts eight hours for reading, 7.5 for video.

* The iPad 2 battery lasts 10 hours.

APPS

* The Fire accesses Amazon's Android App store, which has roughly 10,000 apps.

* Apple's app store has more than 100,000 iPad apps.

BOOKS

* Fire users will be able to access over one million Kindle e-books.

* Apple's iBookstore has more than 200,000 ebooks.

VIDEO

* The Fire can tap more than 100,000 movies and TV shows to buy or rent. Amazon Prime members, who pay $79 a year, can stream 11,000 movies and TV shows for free.

* IPad users can buy or rent more than 50,000 TV shows and over 10,000 movie catalogues through Apple's iTunes store.

MUSIC

* The Kindle Fire gives access to more than 17 million songs via Amazon's MP3 service online.

* Apple's iTunes offers over 18 million songs. (Reporting by Alistair Barr and Poornima Gupta; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)