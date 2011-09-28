Sept 28 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) introduced a
new tablet computer on Wednesday called the Kindle Fire,
bringing a new competitor to a market that has so far been
dominated by Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
Here is a comparison of the main features of both devices.
PRICE
* The Kindle Fire costs $199.
* The iPad 2 costs $499 to $799 depending on the amount of
storage and connectivity.
SCREEN
* The Fire has a seven inch color screen.
* Apple's iPad 2 has a 9.7 inch color display.
WEIGHT
* Amazon's Fire weighs 14.6 ounces.
* The iPad 2 weighs 1.33 to 1.35 pounds.
CONNECTION
* The Fire is Wi-Fi only.
* The iPad 2 offers Wi-Fi and 3G wireless.
CAMERA
* The Fire has no camera.
* IPad 2 comes with front- and back-facing cameras.
PROCESSOR
* Amazon's tablet has a dual-core processor.
* Apple's iPad 2 sports a dual-core 1 GHz processor.
STORAGE
* The Fire comes with 8 gigabytes of internal storage.
* Apple's iPad 2 offers 16 GB to 64 GB.
BATTERY LIFE
* The Fire lasts eight hours for reading, 7.5 for video.
* The iPad 2 battery lasts 10 hours.
APPS
* The Fire accesses Amazon's Android App store, which has
roughly 10,000 apps.
* Apple's app store has more than 100,000 iPad apps.
BOOKS
* Fire users will be able to access over one million Kindle
e-books.
* Apple's iBookstore has more than 200,000 ebooks.
VIDEO
* The Fire can tap more than 100,000 movies and TV shows to
buy or rent. Amazon Prime members, who pay $79 a year, can
stream 11,000 movies and TV shows for free.
* IPad users can buy or rent more than 50,000 TV shows and
over 10,000 movie catalogues through Apple's iTunes store.
MUSIC
* The Kindle Fire gives access to more than 17 million
songs via Amazon's MP3 service online.
* Apple's iTunes offers over 18 million songs.
