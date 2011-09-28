By Alistair Barr
Sept 28 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the world's
largest online retailer, is using bricks-and-mortar stores to
help sell its new tablet computer.
Best Buy Co (BBY.N), one of the largest consumer
electronics retailers and a major Amazon rival, said on
Wednesday that it will carry the new Kindle Fire tablet in all
its stores in time for the holidays.
"We think these Kindles are going to be some of the hottest
gifts this year," said Brian Dunn, chief executive of Best
Buy.
Amazon introduced its long expected-Kindle Fire tablet on
Wednesday, as well as a touchscreen device and a cheaper
version of its basic Kindle e-reader. [ID:nS1E78Q21B]
When Amazon released its first Kindle e-reader in 2007, the
device was only available for sale on the company's website.
Best Buy did not sell it until the 2010 holiday season.
Amazon's decision to sell the Kindle Fire tablet in
physical stores of a rival retailer straight away shows how
keen the company is to get the device into as many customers'
hands as possible.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr, editing by Matthew Lewis)