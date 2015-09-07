Sept 7 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc plans to release a $50 tablet in time for the holiday season, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The 6-inch screen tablet comes with a mono speaker and is priced much lower than Amazon's Fire tablet, the cheapest variant of which is sold at $99.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Amazon also plans to release 8-inch and 10-inch screen tablets, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1LfAvPO)

While other Amazon Fire tablets show advertisements as screen savers, it was not clear if the new 6-inch tablet's cost included ads, according to the report.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)