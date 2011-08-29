* Amazon has to price tablet below rivals
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 29 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O)
may sell as many as 5 million tablet computers in the fourth
quarter, making the largest Internet retailer the top
competitor to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in this fast-growing niche of
the consumer PC market, Forrester Research said on Monday.
Amazon.com has to price its tablet "significantly" below
competing products and have enough supply to meet demand, but
if the company can pull this off it can "easily" sell 3 million
to 5 million units in the final three months of 2011,
Forrester's Sarah Rotman Epps predicted.
Apple has sold almost 30 million iPads since launching its
tablet in April 2010. Rival products from companies including
Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), Research in Motion RIM.TO
and Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) have failed to mount a serious
challenge to that early lead. This month, Hewlett-Packard
(HPQ.N) scrapped its TouchPad after sales languished.
"Thus far, Apple has faced many would-be competitors, but
none have gained significant market share," Epps wrote. "Not
only does Amazon have the potential to gain share quickly but
its willingness to sell hardware at a loss, as it did with the
Kindle, makes Amazon a nasty competitor."
One problem with iPad rivals has been that developers have
so far waited before creating a lot of applications, or apps,
for the devices, Forrester noted.
Apple claims about 100,000 custom-built iPad apps, while
Google's (GOOG.O) Honeycomb platform, which is the tablet
version of the Android operating system, has attracted fewer
than 300 apps, according to Forrester.
"If Amazon's Android-based tablet sells in the millions,
Android will suddenly appear much more attractive to developers
who have taken a wait-and-see approach," Epps said.
Amazon's Kindle e-reader is lighter and smaller than the
iPad, but Apple's tablet has a browser and other services for
enhanced reading and researching, Fred Wilson, a venture
capital investor and principal at Union Square Ventures, said
in a recent blog.
"What we all want is a hybrid of the two -- a Kindle that
is a full-blown tablet computer with a browser, apps, and an
OS," Wilson added. "It looks like Amazon is going to bring that
to market this fall ... It looks like a killer product."
Amazon shares were up 3.4 percent at $206.03 in afternoon
trading on Monday, leaving them up more than 10 percent so far
this year.
Apple shares were up 1.6 percent at $389.87. The stock is
up almost 19 percent so far in 2011.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Matthew
Lewis)