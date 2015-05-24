NEW YORK May 24 Amazon.com Inc has
started booking revenue from retail sales in individual European
countries, instead of channeling all sales through low-tax
Luxembourg, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
The change was made effective May 1, a company spokesman
told the Journal. Amazon said it had started preparing to
diversify its retail sales structure two years ago, the Journal
reported.
Amazon did not respond to email or phone requests for
comment.
The change at the e-commerce company has come amid greater
scrutiny of corporate tax avoidance on both sides of the
Atlantic in recent years.
European Union antitrust regulators opened an investigation
into Amazon's tax-minimising arrangements with Luxembourg in
October. The investigation focuses on whether Luxembourg broke
EU state aid rules by agreeing to a deal which allows Amazon to
operate almost tax-free in Europe.
The EU's antitrust chief said earlier this month that EU
regulators would miss a June deadline to decide whether the tax
deals granted by individual member states to Amazon and other
companies such as Apple Inc and Starbucks Corp
were legal because they lacked some data.
Luxembourg has faced international criticism following media
revelations in November based on leaked documents, dubbed
"LuxLeaks," that detailed its role in helping companies channel
profits through the country and pay low tax rates rather than
higher rates in states where they did more business.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Richard Chang)