SAN FRANCISCO May 17 Amazon.com Inc
decided not to turn pilot project "Zombieland" into a full TV
series, but is going ahead with "Alpha House," as the world's
largest online retailer enters the next stage of its foray into
original video creation.
"Zombieland" writer and producer Rhett Reese wrote on
Twitter that Amazon's decision was "sad for everyone" and blamed
it on negative online reviews of the pilot by viewers.
Amazon picked "Alpha House" to develop into a full TV
series, said Garry Trudeau, the "Doonesbury" cartoonist who
wrote the comedy and is co-executive producer on the project.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment on Friday.
Amazon produced 14 TV pilots and posted them online earlier
this year to watch for free. The company has been collecting
reviews of the shows and has been crunching other data, such as
viewing times, to decide which projects to turn into full TV
series.
This is part of a new push by the company to make its own TV
shows and distribute them over the Internet - something rivals
such as Netflix Inc and Hulu are also doing. [ID:
Zombieland, based on the successful movie of the same name,
got more than 5,500 reviews averaging 3-1/2 stars on Amazon.
There were over 1,200 one- and two-star reviews.
"I wanted to love Zombieland, as a fan of the original. I
really did," wrote one viewer. "However the pilot felt like
Zombieland sans the wit that made Zombieland funny."
Reese, the writer and producer, blamed such feedback for the
TV show's demise.
"I'll never understand the vehement hate the pilot received
from die-hard Zombieland fans. You guys successfully hated it
out of existence," he wrote on Twitter.
Alpha House, a political comedy starring John Goodman, got
2,600 reviews on Amazon averaging four stars. More than half of
the reviews gave it five stars and just over 350 gave it either
one or two stars.
Amazon also picked up "Betas," a comedy about technology
start-ups in Silicon Valley, as a full series, according to
Hollywood news website Deadline. This pilot received more than
1,500 reviews on Amazon averaging 4-1/2 stars.
"Browsers," a musical comedy starring Bebe Neuwirth, was not
picked up by Amazon, Deadline also reported. This pilot got 860
reviews on Amazon averaging three stars.
All Things D also reported some of Amazon's decisions on the
