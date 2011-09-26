NEW YORK, Sept 26 Online retailer Amazon.com
(AMZN.O) expanded its catalog of TV shows and movies for Web
streaming by inking a new deal with News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox
Networks.
The deal adds more than 2,000 titles to its Prime instant
videos service including TV shows '24' and 'Arrested
Development' as well as movies including 'Mrs Doubtfire' and
'Speed."
Amazon's Prime membership, which costs $79 a year, now has
some 11,000 movies and TV shows for unlimited streaming more
than double since its February launch. The Prime service
competes most directly with Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) older
streaming service which now charges $7.99 a month.
Amazon has more than 100,000 movies and TV shows for rent
or purchase for prices starting at $0.99 for library titles or
$3.99 for new titles. That service is open all Amazon customers
and compares to Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iTunes store.
