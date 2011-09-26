NEW YORK, Sept 26 Online retailer Amazon.com (AMZN.O) expanded its catalog of TV shows and movies for Web streaming by inking a new deal with News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox Networks.

The deal adds more than 2,000 titles to its Prime instant videos service including TV shows '24' and 'Arrested Development' as well as movies including 'Mrs Doubtfire' and 'Speed."

Amazon's Prime membership, which costs $79 a year, now has some 11,000 movies and TV shows for unlimited streaming more than double since its February launch. The Prime service competes most directly with Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) older streaming service which now charges $7.99 a month.

Amazon has more than 100,000 movies and TV shows for rent or purchase for prices starting at $0.99 for library titles or $3.99 for new titles. That service is open all Amazon customers and compares to Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iTunes store. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke)