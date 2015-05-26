LONDON May 26 Internet retailer Amazon.com
Inc.'s main German operating unit paid just 11.9
million euros ($16 million) in tax in 2014, despite the group
recording $11.9 billion in sales to German customers last year,
regulatory filings show.
Germany is Amazon's biggest market outside North America,
its annual report shows, but until recently all sales and almost
all profits were reported via lightly taxed Luxembourg
companies.
Amazon's main German operating unit, Amazon.de GmbH, manages
the German website and oversees deliveries but is funded by
payments from the Luxembourg companies.
Accounts filed in late April and only publicly available in
recent weeks, show Amazon.de made a profit of just 32 million
euros in 2014 and paid corporate income tax of 11.9 million
euros. Using the average exchange rate for 2014, that equates to
around $16 million in tax.
"Corporate tax is based on profits, not revenues. E-commerce
is a low-margin business and highly competitive, and Amazon
continues to invest heavily around the world, which means our
profits are low," an Amazon.de spokesman said.
The company said last week it had introduced changes in the
United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and Italy from May 1, so that
future sales would be booked in these countries.
Tax experts said the new arrangement could require Amazon to
pay more tax in future years.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Mark Potter)