PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds Amazon, Boeing no comment, shares)
Dec 18 Amazon.com Inc is negotiating to lease 20 Boeing Co 767 jets to start its own air-delivery service next month, seeking to avoid delays from third-party carriers, the Seattle Times reported, citing cargo-industry executives.
Amazon has approached several cargo-aircraft lessors to line up the planes, the newspaper reported on Friday, citing a senior aircraft-leasing company executive familiar with matter. (bit.ly/1NAxqLO)
The ecommerce giant has had talks with Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Atlas Air and Kalitta Air, Seattle Times said.
Amazon expects to go beyond its Wilmington, Ohio trial run, being operated by ATSG, and start a larger air-cargo operation by the end of January, the newspaper said.
ATSG and Kalitta Air could not be immediately reached for comment. Amazon, Boeing, and Atlas Air declined to comment.
Amazon shares were slightly down at $668.89 in afternoon trading on Friday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.